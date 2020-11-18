Wonderla Bengaluru to open water rides from November 20

Wonderla Holidays, an amusement theme park and resort company, has announced that the water rides at its theme park in Bengaluru will be opened to public from November 20. The dry rides have been operating since November 13.

The park will reduce the daily entry limit to 4,000 from its original capacity of 10,000 for safety reasons. As a reopening offer, the entry price at the park has been reduced to ₹699 inclusive of GST, for access to all rides for unlimited times.

The park will be functional only on weekends and holidays, from Friday to Sunday; following government safety guidelines, a few of the water rides will not be operational. In order to follow social distancing protocols and maintain a contactless system, the entry into the amusement park will be permitted through online booking. Direct walk-ins also will be allowed based on the capacity.

“The pandemic is not yet over, and we must continue to take precautions while stepping out and being in public places. Keeping that in mind, at Wonderla, we have opened the theme park after taking all the necessary sanitisation and crowd-control measures for public safety. As per the norms laid down by the Health Ministry for water parks, we have ensured adequate and regular water filtration and chlorination,” said Arun Chittilappilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays.