Work on CNG, PNG infrastructure begins in 50 more places

The work on developing infrastructure for compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) networks in 50 more places was initiated on Monday.

A commencement of work ceremony was held for these areas awarded under the tenth CGD Bidding Round for development of City Gas Development (CGD) Network.

Speaking at the occasion, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan said, “From 34 Geographical Areas in 2014, the CGD network is being expanded to 288 GAs throughout the country covering nearly 50 per cent of the geography and catering to nearly 70 per cent of the Indian population.”

It is estimated that 3500 CNG stations, 2 Crore PNG connections and 58,000 inch km of steel pipeline will be set up in these 50 areas over a period of 8 years. These GAs are likely to infuse investment of ₹ 50,000 crores, an official statement said.

“Household PNG connections have also seen a rise from 25.4 lakh consumers in 2014 to 50.43 lakh consumers today,” Pradhan added.

Commenting on the proliferation of electric vehicles, Pradhan said, “India will be a leader in the electric vehicle revolution but the India's energy basket will remain multi-sourced and growth driven with Natural Gas emerging as the biggest driver of this growth.”