WorkForDoctors campaign to provide hygiene essentials supply in Indian hospitals

ARM Worldwide, a Gurgaon based digital marketing & communication consultancy, and Huami Amazfit, global wearable technology firm, have collaborated to bring forth WorkForDoctors campaign in India. The campaign aims to provide necessary hygiene essentials supply in Indian hospitals, as per the company’s official release.
The company had, earlier, announced a donation of high-quality N95 masks and protective suits to multiple hospitals to distribute them among frontline healthcare workers.
According to the official release, WorkForDoctors is a non-profit initiative to help doctors and hospitals with a free supply of protective gear such as N95 masks and PPE kits to fight Covid-19. This initiative is jointly managed by ARM Worldwide, Huami’s Amazfit and PR Innovations with a team to streamline queries and counselling for doctors, hospitals, and government.
It further stated that through this campaign, the company aims to reach out to hospitals and doctors who are facing masks and hygiene essentials shortage.
The company mentioned that the campaign’s primary aim is to help create conversations about helping doctors and why sharing this helpline number makes a difference in current healthcare stress. Whereas the secondary aim is to combat the on-going crisis with the people doing their part in helping the doctors throughengagement activities.
Speaking on the initiative, Honey Singh, CEO (PR & Content Marketing) ARM Worldwide, stated in the official release: “It is very overwhelming that we can make the best use of all the resources for our frontline fighters. WorkForDoctors campaign is helping us in reaching out to the right authorities and doctors who are contributing their best to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.”
He also added that they are getting more than 100 calls every day. This includes support requests from army hospitals, government authorities, small practitioners, and relatives who are worried about their doctor members in the family. “We would also like to thank the ministry of communications for extending the support of India Post,” he further stated.
