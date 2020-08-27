Asian bonds favoured by ‘real yield’ hunters

A slump in real yields on US Treasury bonds is set to stoke demand for Asian government debt as the search for income forces investors to take on more risk.

Ten-year government yields, adjusted for expected inflation in 2021, are positive in Indonesia, India, China, Thailand, Malaysia and South Korea, according to HSBC Holdings Plc. For the US, which has a developed inflation-protected securities market, the comparable real yield fell to a record low of (-) 1.12 per cent this month, reflecting loose monetary policy and the belief that America’s recovery from the pandemic will spur consumer prices.

The higher rates in Asia signal that more investment is set to flow into the region, according to Nordea Markets and JPMorgan Asset Management. So far this quarter, foreign investors have poured a net $39 billion into a clutch of Asian bond markets, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Historically low real rates in the US, coupled with the prospect of prolonged dollar weakening, should direct more portfolio flows to Asia Pacific as the region offers more attractive yields, said Amy Yuan Zhuang, a senior Asia analyst at Nordea Markets.

A weaker dollar aside, some strategists predict more demand for Asian assets due to the pandemic being better contained in parts of the region relative to developed nations, though the picture varies by country. A surprise sustained climb in the greenback together with a better US outlook — for instance, if a vaccine is found — could roil such forecasts.

HSBC strategists led by Andre de Silva favour Indonesian and Malaysian local government bonds among higher yielding Asian debt, describing Indonesia in a note as the stand-out with a 3.75 per cent real yield based on anticipated inflation.

They also state a preference for high-quality low yielders, such as bonds issued by China and South Korea, and are mildly bearish on Indian debt amid a resurgence in inflation and expectations of increased supply.

The Bloomberg Barclays Asian-Pacific Aggregate Index has climbed 1.6 per cent this year, underperforming the 5.6 per cent gain for the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index, where a rally in US Treasuries aided returns.

“The yield differential thats opened up between some Asian sovereign bonds and Treasuries will reduce the appeal of holding US government debt,” said Julio Callegari, Asia fixed-income portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management in Hong Kong.

In Australia, the government Wednesday said it received more than A$66 billion ($48 billion) of bids for a record sale of A$21 billion in new 11-year sovereign bonds, priced with a yield of 1.055 per cent. The overwhelming demand underscored investors appetite for yield.