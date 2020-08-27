Asian bonds favoured by ‘real yield’ hunters

Zooming and Looping in Silicon Valley
TN boys Velchamy Sankarlingam and Raja Narayanan on working for the hottest tech firms — Zoom and Virgin ...
A slump in real yields on US Treasury bonds is set to stoke demand for Asian government debt as the search for income forces investors to take on more risk.
Ten-year government yields, adjusted for expected inflation in 2021, are positive in Indonesia, India, China, Thailand, Malaysia and South Korea, according to HSBC Holdings Plc. For the US, which has a developed inflation-protected securities market, the comparable real yield fell to a record low of (-) 1.12 per cent this month, reflecting loose monetary policy and the belief that America’s recovery from the pandemic will spur consumer prices.
The higher rates in Asia signal that more investment is set to flow into the region, according to Nordea Markets and JPMorgan Asset Management. So far this quarter, foreign investors have poured a net $39 billion into a clutch of Asian bond markets, data compiled by Bloomberg show.
Historically low real rates in the US, coupled with the prospect of prolonged dollar weakening, should direct more portfolio flows to Asia Pacific as the region offers more attractive yields, said Amy Yuan Zhuang, a senior Asia analyst at Nordea Markets.
A weaker dollar aside, some strategists predict more demand for Asian assets due to the pandemic being better contained in parts of the region relative to developed nations, though the picture varies by country. A surprise sustained climb in the greenback together with a better US outlook — for instance, if a vaccine is found — could roil such forecasts.
HSBC strategists led by Andre de Silva favour Indonesian and Malaysian local government bonds among higher yielding Asian debt, describing Indonesia in a note as the stand-out with a 3.75 per cent real yield based on anticipated inflation.
They also state a preference for high-quality low yielders, such as bonds issued by China and South Korea, and are mildly bearish on Indian debt amid a resurgence in inflation and expectations of increased supply.
The Bloomberg Barclays Asian-Pacific Aggregate Index has climbed 1.6 per cent this year, underperforming the 5.6 per cent gain for the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index, where a rally in US Treasuries aided returns.
“The yield differential thats opened up between some Asian sovereign bonds and Treasuries will reduce the appeal of holding US government debt,” said Julio Callegari, Asia fixed-income portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management in Hong Kong.
In Australia, the government Wednesday said it received more than A$66 billion ($48 billion) of bids for a record sale of A$21 billion in new 11-year sovereign bonds, priced with a yield of 1.055 per cent. The overwhelming demand underscored investors appetite for yield.
TN boys Velchamy Sankarlingam and Raja Narayanan on working for the hottest tech firms — Zoom and Virgin ...
From gratitude days to wellness breaks, the pandemic is seeing new additions to leave entitlements
At a time when job losses and salary cuts are the order of the day, guess it is too much to expect increments.
Clean updated software and right build rub shoulders with underpowered specs and dated elements on this made ...
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
During the sharp market fall in March, it lost far less than its benchmark and category
What have been the social and industry implications of the pandemic? Here’s a look
₹1118 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511301145 The stock looks upward biased and so initiate fresh long ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...