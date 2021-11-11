Biden invokes India, Brazil to explain global supply chain disruptions due to Covid-19

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
US President Joe Biden cited India and Brazil to explain how the complex global supply chain has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in higher prices and long delays in shipment of products, ahead of Christmas.
Speaking in Baltimore on Wednesday, Biden vowed to modernise America's ports, airports and freight rail to make it easier for the US companies to get their goods to market and end supply chain woes.
Biden said as long as goods and materials are reaching where they need to reach in time, there's usually no need to worry about the supply chains.
The Covid-19 pandemic has stretched global supply chains like never before, he said, adding that “suddenly, when you go to order a pair of sneakers or a bicycle or Christmas presents for the family, you're met with higher prices and long delays”.
“In simple terms, the supply chain is just the journey a product takes to get to your doorstep. Raw materials plus labour, assembly, shipping, everything it takes to create the finished product,” he said. Biden further said, “These supply chains are complex, even products as simple as a pencil. Going to have to use wood from Brazil, graphite from India before it comes together at a factory in the United States to get a pencil. Sounds silly, but that's literally how it (is)... So, all of a sudden you got the Covid crisis in Brazil. You can't get the product made because the plant shuts down. That's what's happening,” he said.
“Products like smartphones often bring together parts from France, Italy, chips from the Netherlands, touchscreens from New York State, camera components from Japan, the supply chain that crosses dozens of countries. That's just the nature of the modern economy, the world economy,” he added.
Also read: Biden’s climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions
As post-pandemic demand surges and the economy tries to recover, delays at major ports around the world have driven up prices for daily essentials.
Biden has been taking steps to tackle the supply chain disruptions, including a meeting with CEOs of courier companies in a bid to ensure shop shelves are full during the coming holiday season. Meanwhile, according to government data, consumer prices in the US rose 6.2 per cent in October from a year ago, the sharpest increase since 1990.
The data comes days after a $1 trillion infrastructure bill was cleared by Congress that the president has said will create jobs and help cool inflation.
Biden said the global supply chains have helped dramatically bring down the price “we pay for things we buy”. But they have also made them much more dependent on what happens in other parts of the world. So, if a factory in Malaysia shuts down due to a Covid-19 outbreak, which they have, it causes a ripple effect that can slow down auto manufacturing in Detroit, he said.
“Why? It can't get the computer chips they need. If a climate disaster closed a port in China, it can delay shipment of furniture or clothing, reduce worldwide supply and drive up prices here in America. And the irony is people have more money now,” he added. Biden said his administration will modernise ports, airports and freight rail to make it easier for companies to get their goods to market, reduce supply chain bottlenecks and lower the cost for working families.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...