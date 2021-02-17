Black franchise owner sues McDonald's in US, alleges persistent bias

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Black owner of 14 McDonald's franchises in Ohio says one of the world's largest restaurant chains has shown more favourable treatment to white owners and denied him the opportunity to buy restaurants in more affluent communities, according to a civil rights lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Youngstown.
The lawsuit filed by Herbert Washington, a former college track star who played for parts of two seasons with the Oakland Athletics in the mid-1970s, said the Chicago-based company's discriminatory practices has led to a $700,000 sales gap between Black-owned franchises and those owned by whites.
The number of Black franchise owners has fallen from 377 in 1998 to 186 today, while the total number of stores has more than doubled to 40,000, the lawsuit said.
“By relegating Black owners to the oldest stores in the toughest neighborhoods, McDonald's ensured that Black franchisees would never achieve the levels of success that White franchisees could expect,” the lawsuit said. “Black franchisees must spend more to operate their stores while White franchisees get to realise the full benefit of their labors," the lawsuit said.
McDonald's issued a statement on Tuesday denying Washington's assertions. The company said Washington is “facing business challenges" for which the company has “invested significantly in his organisation" while offering him ”multiple opportunities over several years to address these issues." “This situation is the result of years of mismanagement by Washington, whose organisation has failed to meet many of our standards on people, operations, guest satisfaction and reinvestment,” the statement said.
More than 50 former Black McDonald's franchise owners made similar claims in a lawsuit filed against the company in September.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...