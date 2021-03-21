Brazil may secure excess Covid-19 vaccine doses of US

Brazil's government revealed on microblogging site Twitter that it has been in talks with the United States (US) since March 13 to secure the US’s excess Covid-19 vaccine doses.

According to the ministry's tweet, the Foreign Ministry and the Brazilian Embassy in Washington, along with the Health Ministry, are negotiating with the US government for the doses.

This comes at a time when both the countries are leading the chart of Covid-19 infection cases, with Brazil witnessing a new and more contagious strain of the Covid-19 virus.

The US leads the Covid-19 chart as it has registered 3,04,82,127 cases of the virus so far, followed by Brazil that stands at 11,950,459.

Meanwhile, the strain in circulation in Brazil seems to be immune to all the vaccines developed so far. According to recent media reports, China’s CoronaVac, might not be as effective against it.

This is in contrast with an Oxford study that suggested that existing vaccines may protect against the Brazilian variant of the coronavirus.