Britain adds India to Covid-19 travel red-list

Reuters LONDON | Updated on April 19, 2021

The rules come into force at 4 a.m. local time (0300 GMT) on Friday.

Britain is adding India to its travel "red-list" after detecting 103 cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in the country, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday.

"We've made the difficult but vital decision to add India to the Red List. This means anyone who is not the UK or Irish resident or a British citizen cannot enter the UK if they've been in India in the previous 10 days," Hancock told parliament.

"UK and Irish residents and British citizens who've been in India in the past 10 days before their arrival will need to complete hotel quarantine for 10 days from the time of arrival."

Hancock said, the rules come into force at 4 a.m. local time (0300 GMT) on Friday.

