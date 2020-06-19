World

China-backed hackers plan cyber attack on Indian government agencies, companies

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on June 19, 2020 Published on June 19, 2020

ew12_hack2.jpg

Government agencies, media houses and large companies in India may potentially be the target of a cyberattack by hacking groups with links to China, according to reports.

A cybersecurity firm Cyfirma has warned against a potential cyberattack from hacking groups in China in retaliation for the violent clashes between armed forces in India and China earlier this week, LiveMint reported.

The firm has gathered information based on conversations happening on the dark web. The dark web is a part of the internet that is used for multiple illicit activities as it is not indexed by search engines and activities on the dark web are often hard to trace.

Cyfirma had observed conversations on Chinese hacker forums in Mandarin and Cantonese s about “teaching a lesson to India,” about 9 to 10 days ago, the report said.

The conversations named several media houses that have been critical of the Chinse Army apart from other major Indian companies and several government agencies.

The firm traced the list back to their sources and found links to two hacking groups, Gothic Panda and Stone Pand. These groups are known to have a direct affiliation to PLA (People’s Liberation Army), the firm said as per the report.

The firm has reported the same to India’s cybersecurity agency, the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and the companies whose names were on the list, the report said.

Amid the ongoing India-China tensions, Indian intelligence agencies have also red-flagged 52 mobile apps with ‘links to China’ over security concerns according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

According to the agencies, these apps end up extracting a large amount of data from Indian users and send it to servers outside the country raising cybersecurity concerns, the report said.

Published on June 19, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
Cyber security
China
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Twitter adds ‘manipulated media’ label to a video posted on Trump’s feed