China-backed projects fuel Pak’s biggest steel IPO in 5 years

Unlock the economy but not pollution
For the last few months we have had clear skies and clean air in most of our cities. We need tomake it last
Agha Steel Industries plans to raise as much as Rs 5 billion ($30 million) in an initial share sale as a construction boom in Pakistan helps boost demand for its products.
The Karachi-based company plans to raise between Rs 3.6 billion to Rs 5 billion as early as this month, Chief Executive Officer Hussain Agha said. The steelmaker plans to almost triple its capacity to produce gray steel bars, used to build everything from homes to dams.
Pakistan’s steelmakers are benefiting from the building of dams and power plans financed by China. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s move to allow tax evaders to invest illicit cash into building homes is also driving demand for construction material, helping improve the prospects for an economy that contracted for the first time in seven decades amid the coronavirus pandemic.
For steel, everything is gearing up and there will be solid demand, Agha said in an interview. Khan’s real estate package is perhaps one of the biggest game changer for our country.
Tax cheats with illegal wealth, estimated to be as large as 56 per cent of the nations $278 billion economy, are responding to Khans offer. Cement sales rose to a record in July while steel followed. Sales to builders accounted for 30 per cent of Agha Steel’s revenues in August from 12 per cent in the year ended June.
Agha Steel, which supplied material for many coal-fired power plants financed by China, has bid for five upcoming dam projects. A contract to supply steel for the Mohmand dam can generate Rs 10 billion in revenues, or 63 per cent of its sales last year, said Agha.
The company is going through its second expansion, which will see its steel-bar capacity increase to 650,000 tonnes a year from 250,000 tonnes. It almost doubled billets capacity to 450,000 tonnes two years ago.
Agha Steel revived its IPO plans after three years, buoyed by a surge in the equity markets. Pakistan’s KSE-100 Index has rebounded 54 per cent from its March low and is Asia’s best-performing benchmark.
The IPO will be biggest for a steel firm since Amreli Steels raised Rs 3.8 billion in 2015. Amreli has dropped 60per cent since reaching a record on May 2017, and trades at close to its IPO price.
Agha Steel plans to sell 120 million shares at a floor price of Rs 30 apiece and is being advised by Arif Habib.
For the last few months we have had clear skies and clean air in most of our cities. We need tomake it last
Putting up utility-scale solar power plants and supplying power from them to farmers could be a win-win for ...
Price starts at ₹10,999
The BenQ TH585 supports streaming directly from Amazon Fire Stick
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
The stock of Tata Elxsi Limited, at its high point yesterday, marked ₹1,226.6 – its highest price in almost ...
₹1112 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100107011301145 Buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹1,100 since the stock ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...