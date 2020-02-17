China cuts rates, adds medium-term funds to counter virus

HiFiMan TW600 review: Premium sound with some design drawbacks
TWS600 has a rather unique design that sets it apart from any other brand
China provided medium-term funding to banks and cut the interest rate it charges for the money as officials seek to cushion the economy from the virus epidemic.
The Peoples Bank of China offered 200 billion yuan ($29 billion) of one-year medium-term loans on Monday. The rate was lowered by 10 basis points to 3.15%. The central bank also added 100 billion yuan of funds with 7-day reverse repurchase agreements. Some 1 trillion yuan of reverse repos come due Monday, resulting in a net 700 billion yuan withdrawal.
The injection is relatively small, said Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered Bank (HK) Ltd., adding the operation will reduce incentives to chase Chinese government and policy bank bonds. It means the PBOC does not intend to further lower front-end rates from here. I think rates will stay range bound until further catalysts are there.
Futures on China’s 10-year government bonds reversed gains after the operation, falling as much as 0.11%. The CSI 300 Index of shares rose as much as 0.9% surpassing its 4,003.9-point close from Jan. 23, the last trading day before a Lunar New Year break. Last week, China vowed it would meet its 2020 economic targets and allowed local governments to issue more debt in the near term to aid growth.
I don’t think investors are overly worried about a lack of liquidity as its a clear trend that the PBOC would ease, said Zhou Hao, an economist at Commerzbank AG. Any declines in bonds resulted from today’s operation will create an opportunity for investors to buy more debt. The 10-year sovereign yield may fall to 2.8% in the coming weeks.
TWS600 has a rather unique design that sets it apart from any other brand
Cuts in healthcare spending and emphasis on privatisation are cause for concern
Congenital heart diseaseAsian Heart Institute unveils clinicAsian Heart Institute has inaugurated its Grown ...
US PresidentDonald Trump’s visit to India later this month (February 24-25) has the healthcare circle abuzz ...
Budget 2020 has caused much confusion over the residency status and tax liability of Indians abroad. We decode ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty remain flat and continue to test resistance zones
A low base, benign commodity prices and tax cuts have helped bump up earnings
SBI (₹319.4)The stock of SBI has largely been trading between ₹310 and ₹325 for the past three weeks. The ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...