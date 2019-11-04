World

China says ready to work with ASEAN for South China Sea peace

Reuters BANGKOK | Updated on November 04, 2019 Published on November 04, 2019

File photo of Chinese flag waves in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 29, 2015.   -  REUTERS

China is ready to work with Southeast Asian countries for long term peace and stability in the South China Sea, Chinese premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday after meeting leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

China's sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea are rejected by several members of ASEAN, which have competing claims in the busy waterway.

At the summit in Bangkok, Li cited progress on a long-awaited South China Sea code of conduct, due for completion within three years.

We are willing to work with ASEAN, under the consensus that had been reached, to sustain long term peace and stability in the South China Sea, according to the timetable set for three years, Li said in a statement.

A legally binding code has long been a goal for ASEAN members sparring over what they see as China's disregard of sovereign rights and its obstruction of their energy exploration and fishing.

Published on November 04, 2019
ASEAN Summit
China
