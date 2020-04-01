China starts to identify asymptomatic coronavirus cases after people panic

Chinese health authorities on Wednesday, have decided to take into consideration asymptomatic cases of the novel coronavirus in an effort to wipe out all the possibilities of its re-emergence in the country, Reuters reported.

This is being done as a step to allay the growing fears of coronavirus among the citizens of mainland China.

Health authorities in Liaoning province carried the first such operation and found out that the province had 52 cases of people with the coronavirus who showed no symptoms as of March 31, they said in a statement on a provincial government website. Hunan province said it had four such cases, all of them imported from abroad, it said in a statement on its website.

China, where the coronavirus emerged late last year, has managed to tame the virus and is now inching towards normalcy and rebuilding its economy that got crumbled due to prolonged shutdown.

According to the media reports, there are concerns that the end of lockdowns will see thousands of infectious people living life normally unaware of the fact that they are suffering from the COVID-19 as they don’t show any symptoms of the virus.

Up to now, the number of known asymptomatic cases has been classified, and it is not included in the official data. However, the South China Morning Post newspaper, citing unpublished official documents, recently said it was more than 40,000.

To pacify public fears, the government ordered health authorities to spot asymptomatic cases and share the information on the same.

There is debate among experts about how infectious asymptomatic cases are, but the commission has said all cases would be centrally quarantined for 14 days. The National Health Commission is due to start share information on asymptomatic cases later on Wednesday, according to Reuters report.

It said 1,541 people with asymptomatic coronavirus infections were under observation as of the end of Monday. China had reported than 81,000 cases of the coronavirus and 3,305 deaths in the past three months, Reuters report added.