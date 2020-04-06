Conspiracy theory linking Covid-19 to 5G tech is dangerous fake news, say British officials

Working with pride, not prejudice
A conspiracy theory linking the spread of the coronavirus pandemic to 5G mobile telecommunications masts is dangerous fake news, British officials have said.
According to media reports, multiple conspiracy theories have surfaced over the past few days claiming that the coronavirus outbreak is connected to 5G telecom masts. Last week, multiple cellular towers in Birmingham, Liverpool and Melling in Merseyside were torched and telecom staff threatened in a bid to stop the spread of the virus, BBC reported.
A telecom tower owned by BT, Britain's biggest telecoms company, suffered significant damage in an arson attack. The tower that provided 2G, 3G and 4G services to thousands of people, did not have 5G capability, Reuters reported.
NHS England's national medical director, Stephen Powis had also said the theory connecting 5G technology to the spread of the coronavirus was completely fake with “no scientific backing,” the report said.
Owing to the widespread outrage, a Google-owned video sharing platform on Sunday said it will reduce the amount of content on links between 5G technology and coronavirus, which is recommended to users, the Guardian reported on Sunday.
The social media giant said it will remove videos violating its policies. It may allow other content that is based on conspiracy theories about 5G, which do not include any information about its links to coronavirus. This content will remain on the site as “borderline content” and can be suppressed from search results, according to the report.
