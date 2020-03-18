Coronavirus: ADB announces $6.5 bn package for developing member countries

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday announced a $6.5 billion package for its developing member countries to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
The initial package has been announced to address the immediate needs of developing member countries (DMCs) as they respond to the Covid-19 pandemic, ADB said in a statement.
Manila-headquartered ADB works towards sustainable development and poverty eradication in Asia and the Pacific region.
“This pandemic has become a major global crisis. It requires forceful action at national, regional and global levels,” ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa said.
“With our developing member countries, we are formulating an aggressive set of actions to combat the pandemic; to protect the poor, the vulnerable, and wider populations across the region; and to ensure economies will rebound as swiftly as possible.
“Based on close dialogue with our members and peer institutions, we are deploying this $6.5 billion rescue package to meet the immediate needs of our members,” he added.
Asawaka said ADB stands ready to provide further financial assistance and policy advice down the road whenever the situation warrants.
The multilateral funding agency said the pandemic demands a coordinated response and strong collaboration among countries and organisations.
ADB will further strengthen its close collaboration with the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, regional development banks, the World Health Organization and major bilateral funding agencies, including the Japan International Cooperation Agency.
It will also include the US Centers for Disease Control and private sector organisations, to ensure effective implementation of its COVID-19 response.
ADB said it will seek adjustment in its financing instruments and business processes to provide the support package for its developing member countries (DMCs) as quickly and flexibly as possible.
“Subject to approval by ADB’s board of directors, this will include faster access to emergency budget support for economies facing severe fiscal constraints, streamlined procedures for policy-based lending, and universal procurement with flexible and faster processes,” the release said.
This initial package of $6.5 billion includes around $3.6 billion in sovereign operations for a range of responses to the health and economic consequences of the pandemic and $1.6 billion in non-sovereign operations for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, domestic and regional trade, and firms that are directly impacted.
ADB said it will also mobilise about $1 billion in concessional resources through reallocations from ongoing projects and assessing possible needs for contingencies.
“ADB will make available USD 40 million in technical assistance and quick-disbursing grants.” it added.
Since its first response to the COVID-19 situation on February 7, ADB already provided more than $225 million to meet urgent needs of both governments and businesses in DMCs.
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...