Coronavirus lockdown tightens across Europe

France is shuttering restaurants, cafes and non-essential shops, following in the footsteps of neighbouring Italy to curb the new coronavirus spread.
Our goal is to protect the nation, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said at a press conference in Paris on Saturday. Too many people still go to cafes and restaurants, Philipe said. We must show more discipline.
The new pathogen, which emerged in China at the end of last year, is unfurling across Europe and has contaminated at least 4,500 people in France and 140,000 worldwide. Governments around the globe are curtailing the movement of citizens to slow its spread.
Confirmed cases in France have doubled in the past 72 hours, and the country should brace for a large number of severe cases as the epidemic takes hold across the country, according to Jerome Salomon, director-general for health.
Restaurants and shops will remain closed until further notice, Philippe said, adding that banks, grocery stores and pharmacies will stay open. The first round of Frances municipal elections on Sunday is maintained, he said.
