Covid-19 cases ‘absolutely rocketed’; new strain spread ‘out of control’: UK Health Secretary

Days before Christmas, United Kingdom Health Secretary Matt Hancock cautioned the country about the new strain of the virus that is "out of control," as per media reports.

The Health Secretary also stated that parts of England under high alert will witness the highest level of restrictions until the vaccination drive.

The health officials have imposed a lockdown this Sunday in London and southeast England which will require over 16 million Britons to stay inside the home.

The earlier plan of relaxing the Covid-19 restrictions during Christmas has been scrapped.

The residents in Britain are told to keep the celebration to their local areas and extra police will be deployed at railway stations and other public places to prevent people from travelling out of London.

"Cases have absolutely rocketed, so we've got a long way to go. I think it will be very difficult to keep it under control until the vaccine has rolled out." People in the new Tier 4 areas "should behave as though they have it," Hancock told Sky News.

Hancock further revealed that as of Saturday morning 350,000 people had been inoculated and their aim is to reach 500,000 by the year-end.