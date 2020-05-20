Covid-19 not a pandemic here: Pak apex court orders lifting of all restrictions

Samsung PSSD T7 Touch: Portable storage comes of age
The external storage device is a fast performer with elegant looks
Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered the administration to completely lift all restrictions from the country. The Pakistan Supreme Court believes that “apparently it (Covid-19) is not a pandemic in Pakistan,” Reuters reported.
The apex court further questioned why fighting it was “swallowing so much money,” even as Pakistan witnessed a surge in the number of coronavirus cases. Pakistan has reported 42,125 Covid-19 cases and 903 deaths.
The court ordered the resumption of shopping malls if health authorities do not object, and curbs to be lifted on businesses opening on the weekends.
“We find no reason why so much money is being spent on this Coronavirus (Covid-19), for that, Pakistan is not the country which is seriously affected by it,” the court order said.
The court order came as the country’s railway announced that it will resume limited train operations from May 20, and two of the four Pakistani provinces started opening public transport.
The order was issued using the supreme court’s broad authority to issue rulings “suo motu” - on its own motion - without waiting for a particular case to come before it.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the rise in cases has been lower than projected estimates. The country had earlier allowed reopening of retail markets under the phased manner of lifting the lockdown.
Doctors have criticized the reopening, expressing concern that the virus could quickly spread and overwhelm the health system.
“It will definitely lead to an increase in the number of cases, the number of critical cases. “We are concerned about the pressure that will come on the hospitals,” the secretary of Pakistan’s Young Doctors’ Association, Salman Kazmi, told Reuters this month.
The supreme court’s move came days before Eid al-Fitr holidays when retail markets are abuzz and customers flock to buy things related to the festivity.
The external storage device is a fast performer with elegant looks
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Make your act of giving as regular as your investments because the country today needs more than what you can ...
High revenue growth, rise in ARPU and steady demand amidst Covid are positives. But the telco’s high debt ...
Move to long-term work-from-home situation requires rethinking by tenants and owners
Submit your documents digitally — through chatbots, apps or WhatsApp/SMS; we tell you how
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...