Covid-19 vaccine should reach people who need them, not to the highest bidder: Bill Gates

A rainbow-tinged sanitation makeover
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates on Saturday urged countries and their leaderships to come together for ensuring that Covid-19 vaccines and drugs reach people rather than “the highest bidder.”
The billionaire in his speech at a virtual conference organized by the International AIDS Society had said that he was optimistic about the world’s fight against Covid-19 and the ensuing health risks. This includes the risks caused by disruptions to health responses for other diseases such as AIDS.
“We have our work cut out for us but I remain optimistic,” Gates said.
“We will defeat Covid-19 we will continue to make strides against aids and other crisis,” he added.
The tech mogul added that the world has made great advances towards combatting Covid-19 in terms of drugs and vaccines. However, countries must make sure that these reach the people who most need them rather than the distribution of drugs and vaccines relying on market-driven factors.
“If we just let drugs and vaccines go to the highest bidder, instead of to the people and the places where they are most needed, we’ll have a longer, more unjust, deadlier pandemic,” Gates said.
“We need leaders to make these hard decisions about distributing based on equity, not just on market-driven factors,” he said.
“Global cooperation, a resolve to invent the tools and get them out where they’re needed most is critical,” Gates said. “When we have those things, nations, institutions and advocates working together on this collective response, we do see remarkable impact,” he said.
Last month, 105 World Leaders including 18 Nobel Laureates, 32 former Chief of State and Governments, Political Leaders, Artistes, International NGOs and Institutions signed a global call by Yunus Centre to declare Covid-19 vaccine a common good and provide free access to vaccines across the globe.
The list included the founder of the Yunus Centre- Muhammad Yunus along with major Indian industrialists including Ratan Tata,Former Chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Group, Azim Premji Chairman, Wipro Limited and Narayana Murthy Co-Founder, Infosys, according to the official release.
According to the World Health Organization, at least 21 vaccine candidates are currently in clinical trials and three have advanced to the final stage of human trials. Vaccine candidates by AstraZeneca developed in partnership with the University of Oxford and that by US pharma Moderna are some of the front runners of the vaccine race.
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
Times are tough, and conmen keep coming up with new tricks. Be on your guard
Investors should be cautious as long as the Nifty 50 tests a key resistance at 10,830
The downturn in new vehicle sales provides a good entry point, but keep a close watch
It is a good investment option if you can hold on to your units till maturity
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...