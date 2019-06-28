Don’t meddle in the election, Trump tells Putin lightheartedly

Realme XT Review: Launched in a flurry, this phone has a 64MP camera
It’s powerful and has more pixels
US President Donald Trump lightheartedly asked Russian President Vladimir Putin not to interfere in the upcoming US election during a meeting at the Group of 20 summit, their first since Special Counsel Robert Mueller documented alleged Kremlin efforts to manipulate the 2016 vote.
Prompted by a reporters question about whether Trump would warn Putin against future election meddling, Trump said: “Of course I will.”
“Don’t meddle in the election, President,” Trump then told Putin, pointing his finger at his Russian counterpart. “Don’t meddle in the election,” he repeated.
Putin smiled at first, and turned to his translator. After she told him what Trump had said, he laughed. Trump looked at Putin, shook his head and smiled.
Trump’s admonition did not appear to be serious. The exchange was barely audible as Russian and American reporters shouted questions over one another after they were asked to depart the room following brief opening remarks by the leaders.
Trump has repeatedly disputed the consensus of US intelligence officials that the Kremlin interfered in the 2016 election, and has often chided reporters who ask whether he will warn Putin against further meddling in 2020.
“What I say to him is none of your business,” he told reporters on Wednesday before departing for the summit in Osaka, Japan.
Putin has denied that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, and Trump sided with him at a summit in Helsinki in July. The US President was castigated by lawmakers back home over the incident, forcing him to later walk back the remarks.
The meeting was the first extended encounter between the men since their Helsinki summit. Its also the first time Trump and Putin have met since Mueller concluded his probe into Russian election interference. Mueller determined that there were multiple, systematic efforts by the Russians to interfere in the 2016 election, and that the meddling deserved the attention of all Americans.
Trump has declared himself exonerated by Mueller’s report. The Special Counsel did not find evidence that the President or his associates conspired with the Russian interference campaign, and Mueller said that Department of Justice policy prevented him from reaching a conclusion on whether Trump committed a crime, obstruction of justice, by repeatedly interfering with the probe.
US officials recently warned that Russia is likely to again attempt an interference campaign in the 2020 elections.
For Moscow, the meeting helps promote Putin’s status as a prominent world leader despite years of efforts by the US and its allies to isolate him. Trump cancelled a meeting with Putin before November’s G-20, citing Russia’s capture of Ukrainian ships and sailors in a Black Sea naval clash. Russia has yet to release them.
“Haven’t discussed them, haven’t discussed them,” Trump said of the Ukrainian ships and sailors during Friday’s meeting. “We haven’t seen each other for a long time since the Helsinki meeting,” Putin said through a translator. “However, our staffers had been working and gave us a good opportunity to continue what we agreed on.”
A US official said before the summit that Trump would seek to improve relations with Russia in the meeting. Afterwards, the White House, in a statement, said that the two leaders reviewed the state of the bilateral relationship between the United States and Russia.
“Both leaders agreed that improved relations between the United States and Russia was in each countries mutual interest and the interest of the world,” the White House said in the statement. “The Presidents agreed the two countries will continue discussion on a 21st century model of arms control, which President Trump stated as needing to include China. The leaders also discussed the situations in Iran, Syria, Venezuela, and Ukraine.”
Since Trump and Putin last met, the American President withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, citing violations by Russia. Trump has periodically said he would like to negotiate a new arms control agreement with Putin.
But, Trump is virtually alone in Washington in desiring warmer relations with the Kremlin, which is regarded by most US lawmakers as acting against American interests across the globe.
Putin has provided military support for Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria and is working with Germany to construct a natural gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2, through the Baltic Sea. Russia is trying to close a deal with Turkey to sell the NATO country an anti-aircraft missile system, a transaction the US has threatened would lead to sanctions against Ankara. And the Kremlin has backed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whom the US calls illegitimate and seeks to depose.
It’s powerful and has more pixels
Seat pitch: This is the measure of legroom that refers to the space between a point on one seat and the same ...
On October 7, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines marks its 100th birthday. Interestingly, it has been associated with ...
A look at the various aircraft that have been part of Air India’s portfolio over the years
FPI flows in to emerging markets such as India will increase once US stock market begins correcting
Dividing your portfolio across asset classes helps limit risks, and reduces volatility of returns
I am 60 years old. I have a surplus of ₹30 lakh. I am not looking at immediate monthly returns. I would like ...
Though returns were mostly negative in the past year, the long-term show has been good
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Please Email the Editor