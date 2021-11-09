EU drug agency looking at data on Merck’s Covid-19 pill

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The European Union’s medicines agency on Monday began reviewing Merck’s Covid-19 treatment pill so that it can swiftly advise national drug authorities in the 27-nation bloc that want to begin using it before it gets official approval.
The European Medicines Agency said in a statement that it will give “EU-wide recommendations in the shortest possible time frame to help national authorities decide on possible early use of the medicine, for example, in emergency use settings.” The Amsterdam-based agency will give the recommendations while a comprehensive review of molnupiravir continues ahead of a possible application to market the drug.
UK authorises Merck’s Covid-19 treatment pill molnupiravir
Currently, most Covid-19 treatments require an IV or injection. Merck’s Covid-19 pill is already under review by the US Food and Drug Administration after showing strong initial results. On Thursday, the UK became the first country to okay it.
Merck’s promising results fuel expectations for Indian partners
In the UK, the pill was approved for adults 18 and older who have tested positive for Covid-19 and have at least one risk factor for developing severe disease, such as obesity or heart disease. Patients with mild-to-moderate Covid-19 would take four pills of the drug twice a day for five days.
In the US, the FDA has set a public meeting later this month to review molnupiravir. The company reported in September that its drug slashed rates of hospitalisation and death by 50 per cent.
The drug targets an enzyme the coronavirus uses to reproduce itself, inserting errors into its genetic code that slow its ability to spread and take over human cells. That genetic activity has led some independent experts to question whether the drug could potentially cause mutations leading to birth defects or tumours.
