Former Morgan Stanley adviser admits stealing more than $6 million from clients

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
A former Morgan Stanley investment adviser has admitted to stealing more than $6 million from clients and using the money to pay his mortgage, credit card bills and country club membership fees.
Michael Barry Carter, 47, pleaded guilty Monday to wire fraud and investment adviser fraud for making at least 53 unauthorided transfers from client accounts to his own, Maryland US Attorney Robert Hur said in a statement.
Carter faces as much as 25 years in prison for the two charges, though its likely his sentence will be much lower than the maximum.
Morgan Stanley said in a statement that it fired Carter, who worked in its Tysons Corner, Virginia, office, in July 2019 and notified law enforcement and regulators as soon as his thefts came to light. The firm said it has cooperated with their investigations.
There were a limited number of clients impacted and any money misappropriated by the adviser was returned, Morgan Stanley said in the statement.
According to prosecutors, Carter defrauded five clients from October 2007 to July 2019 by forging their signatures on bank authorisation forms. The fraud was discovered when one them tried to get a loan, only to discover that an unauthorised $800,000 loan had already been taken out in the client’s name.
Carter was also sued on related allegations on Monday by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Carter’s attorneys didn’t immediately respond to voicemails and emails seeking comment.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...