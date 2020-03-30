German minister commits suicide over coronavirus concern and its economic fallout

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Thomas Schaefer, the Finance Minister of Germany’s Hesse state, had committed suicide on Saturday evening as he was reportedly concern over the coronavirus pandemic, and how to deal with the economic fallout from the crisis, state premier Volker Bouffier said on Sunday, Agence France Presse reported.
Schaefer, 54, was found dead near a railway track on Saturday. The Wiesbaden prosecution’s office said they believe he died by committing suicide.
Bouffier said in a recorded statement: “We are in shock, we are in disbelief and above all, we are immensely sad.”
Germany has so far recorded 62,435 cases, with 541 deaths and 9,211 recovered from the deadly disease.
Europe remains the worst affected, as it surpasses China, the country where the virus first emerged in December 2019. In Europe, Italy has the highest number of cases at 92,472, Spain comes second with 72,248 cases, Germany comes third with now 62,435 cases.
The disease has also infected top officials of the United Kingdom, including Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince of Wales.
Meanwhile, the world tally stands at staggering 7,22,196, with 33,976 deaths and 1,51,766 recovered from the disease.
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
Investors are well-advised to continue their systematic investment plans in mutual funds in the ongoing ...
Borrowers gain from rate cut, but think twice before claiming the moratorium
As value of investments decrease and prices of essentials increase, managing personal finance assumes great ...
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...