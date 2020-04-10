Global Covid-19 cases at 1.6 million

My favourite lockdown tech
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
The number of confirmed cases has reached nearly 1.6 million globally, with 95,511 deaths, as on Friday, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. Leaders from Germany to Australia and New York urged residents to abide by restrictions as a weekend of Easter celebrations loom.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US extended its No Sail Order for all cruise ships.
The CDC said there are 100 cruise ships at sea off US coasts, with 80,000 crew members on board. Twenty ships at port or anchorage in the US have known or suspected Covid-19 among crew, according to the agency’s statement.
Italy and Spain are preparing for several more weeks of lockdowns, while India further tightened measures.
US’ Vice-President Mike Pence and one of the top US health officials said that reopening the country’s economy hinges on the government seeing major communities at the end of their coronavirus outbreaks and developing treatments for the disease, among other hurdles.
Thailand confirmed one more fatality from the coronavirus, taking total fatalities to 33, according to Taweesilp Witsanuyotin, a spokesman for the Covid-19 center.
Of the new 50 cases, 27 are close contacts of previously confirmed cases and 4 from expanded testing in Phuket. The total number of cases is now at 2,473.
Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged Australians to remain at home over the Easter break in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Australia has had 6,152 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Sydney, with 100 added in the previous 24 hours, according to the government.
China reports 42 additional confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, with 38 of them from abroad, according to statement from the country’s National Health Commission. Of the confirmed cases, 14 were earlier classified as asymptomatic. As of April 9, China has 1,097 asymptomatic coronavirus cases under medical observation.
Italy reported a higher number of new coronavirus cases and deaths as the government considers extending a national lockdown. Civil protection authorities reported 4,204 new cases, up from 3,836 a day earlier. Italy registered 610 deaths in the past 24 hours, compared with 542 the day before. Total fatalities reached 18,279. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is preparing to extend the national lockdown that ends April 13 for another two weeks, said officials.
In the United States, National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ chief, Anthony Fauci, said” “I believe we are going to see a downturn and projections look more like the 60,000 than the 1,00,000 to 2,00,000.”
