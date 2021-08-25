ICAI to cooperate with Institute of Professional Accountants of Russia for training, research

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and Institute of Professional Accountants of Russia (IPAR) will cooperate in the areas of training and research following the Union Cabinet’s approval to the signing of an MoU between the two institutes on Wednesday.

“Approval for signing MoU would help in establishing mutual cooperation in the areas of professional accountancy training, professional ethics, technical research, advancement of accounting knowledge, professional and intellectual development,” according to an official release issued by the government.

The MoU is also intended to promote mutual cooperation through seminars, conferences and joint activities mutually beneficial to both the parties, and provide updates on the development of the accountancy profession in India and Russia to promote the profession in the world, the statement added. The parties will also create a linkage to each other's websites as a means of information support.