India wants WTO farm deal to sort out public stockholding, import safeguard issues

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
India has insisted that a permanent solution for public stockholding and special safeguard measures to prevent import surges need to be priority for any farm deal that may be worked out at the WTO Ministerial meet scheduled later this year, a Geneva-based trade official has said.
At a recent meet of the WTO Committee on agriculture, India also said that elimination of unfair farm subsidy entitlements (Aggregate Measurement of Support) of some members needs to be part of the agenda to ensure fair playing field for all.
Some others, such as the EU, Switzerland and Japan, however, pushed for a different agenda altogether including a resolution for exempting World Food Programme (WFP) procurements from export restrictions and bringing about greater transparency in farm support measures.
“Now that it is becoming clear that some sort of a deal in agriculture is possible at the Ministerial Conference (MC 12), members are pushing their own agenda. India wants the long pending issues of permanent solution for public procurement, SSM and huge AMS (non-permissible subsidy) entitlements of a few countries to be addressed first,” the official said.
The MC12, to be attended by Trade Ministers of WTO member countries, is scheduled to begin in Geneva on November 29.
Apart from India, many other developing members too, including China, the LDC group, the G-33 alliance of developing countries and the African group, demanded that priority should be given to issues that already have existing mandate, including public stockholding, SSM and cotton.
India has been fighting to ensure that its MSP programmes for various farm produce should not be mandatorily capped at the WTO as public stockholding was necessary for food security.
Although, there is an existing peace clause that stops members from challenging India's MSP subsidies when they exceed the prescribed caps, it is subjected to numerous conditions, and New Delhi, therefore, wants WTO to urgently deliver on its promise of a permanent solution to the problem.
India's demand for a SSM that will allow it to increase import tariffs on farm products beyond bound levels in case of import surges is also long pending at the multilateral forum.
“At the meeting, India said it remained unconvinced of the need for a WFP exemption resolution as it had not seen any evidence of the programme facing a problem due to export restrictions,” the official said.
It added that there was a need to have a safeguard mechanism such an exemption commitment so that food security issue does not arise in the supplying country.
New Delhi also made a case for including purchases from supplying country’s public stockholding stocks in humanitarian aid programmes.
Eliminating unfair subsidy entitlements of a handful of countries, mostly developed, should also be a priority at the WTO as it gave their farmers an unfair edge over others and also distorted world market, India said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Why innuendos, double-meaning jokes or crude descriptions of the anatomy fill in for sex education in India
Help women move up the ladder, experts say
It may not survive tyrants if left to intellectuals
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...