Indonesian plane loses contact after taking off from Jakarta: Reports

Reuters JAKARTA | Updated on January 09, 2021 Published on January 09, 2021

The Sriwijaya Air plane had more that 50 people on board

A Sriwijaya Air plane, with more than 50 people on board, lost contact after taking off from Indonesian capital Jakarta on Saturday en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province, local media have reported. Metro TV said the plane was a Boeing B737-500.

Sriwijaya Air, an Indonesian airline, said in a statement it is still gathering more detailed information regarding the flight before it can make any statement.

Published on January 09, 2021
Indonesia
airlines and aviation
