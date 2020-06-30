Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump and 35 officials over top general Soleimani’s killing

Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said on Monday that Iran had issued an arrest warrant for the United States President Donald Trump and 35 others over the killing of his top general Qassem Soleimani. The country has further asked Interpol for help in the matter, as per the Reuters report.

Earlier in January, the US army killed Soleimani, leader of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, with a drone strike in Iraq. The US blamed Soleimani for plotting with Iranian-backed rebel forces against the US forces in Iraq.

Alqasimehr said the warrants had been issued on charges of murder and terrorist action. He said Iran had asked Interpol to issue a "red notice" for Trump and the other individuals the Islamic Republic accuses of taking part in the killing of Soleimani, Reuters report added.

Alqasimehr said the group included other US military and civilian officials, but he was not forthcoming in revealing the details regarding the warrant.

He said Iran would continue to pursue the matter after Trump's time in office ends.

The infamous killing had brought Iran and the US at loggerheads yet again. Iran retaliated by firing missiles at American targets in Iraq several days later.