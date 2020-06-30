World

Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump and 35 officials over top general Soleimani’s killing

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on June 30, 2020 Published on June 30, 2020

US President Donald Trump   -  REUTERS

Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said on Monday that Iran had issued an arrest warrant for the United States President Donald Trump and 35 others over the killing of his top general Qassem Soleimani. The country has further asked Interpol for help in the matter, as per the Reuters report.

Earlier in January, the US army killed Soleimani, leader of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, with a drone strike in Iraq. The US blamed Soleimani for plotting with Iranian-backed rebel forces against the US forces in Iraq.

Alqasimehr said the warrants had been issued on charges of murder and terrorist action. He said Iran had asked Interpol to issue a "red notice" for Trump and the other individuals the Islamic Republic accuses of taking part in the killing of Soleimani, Reuters report added.

Alqasimehr said the group included other US military and civilian officials, but he was not forthcoming in revealing the details regarding the warrant.

He said Iran would continue to pursue the matter after Trump's time in office ends.

The infamous killing had brought Iran and the US at loggerheads yet again. Iran retaliated by firing missiles at American targets in Iraq several days later.

Published on June 30, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
Iran
USA
foreign relations
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Countries finding contact tracing difficult making a “lame excuse”: WHO chief