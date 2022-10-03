A China-bound private Iranian airline, Mahan Air, created a mid-air security scare after India received a bomb threat alert forcing the IAF to scramble fighter jets to keep the airspace secured and safe.

It is learnt the Government was alerted about the bomb which took off from Tehran and was bound for Guangzhou, at about 9.25 am following which IAF's Su-30MKI jets from Halwara in Punjab and Jodhpur intercepted them as they entered into the airscape.

“On October 3, intimation was received of a bomb scare on an airline bearing Iranian registration, when it was transiting through Indian airspace. IAF fighter aircraft were scrambled, which followed the aircraft at a safe distance,” the IAF stated in a statement. The Mahan Air aircraft was under close radar surveillance by the Air Force throughout the Indian airspace.

Deputy Fire Officer of Delhi Fire Service Sanjay Tomar said that at around 9.25 am they were informed of a bomb scare after which teams were put in a standby mode but the flight did not land and later “all-clear message” was delivered at 10.05 am by the security.

"The aircraft was offered the option to land at Jaipur and then, at Chandigarh. However, the pilot declared his unwillingness to divert to either of the two airports," the IAF added. Later the Tehran advised to disregard the bomb scare, following which, the aircraft continued on its journey towards its final destination, the IAF said.

"All actions were taken by IAF as per the laid down procedure, jointly with Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS)," the IAF stated.