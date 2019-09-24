World

Japan-US trade talks end with no details on Trump’s tariff threat

Bloomberg New York | Updated on September 24, 2019 Published on September 24, 2019

Toshimitsu Motegi, Japanese Foreign Minister. File photo   -  Bloomberg

The trade talks between Japan and the United States (US) concluded on Monday. There was no indication yet on how the two sides responded to President Donald Trumps threat to slap tariffs on the $50 billion in cars and parts shipped by Japan to the US annually.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters in New York that a ceremony would be held on Wednesday and would explain more about auto tariffs at that time. He added that he didn’t think the matter would be a cause for concern.

The comments come after reports that the two sides were having difficulty concluding the deal, given the hanging issue of the auto tariffs.

Published on September 24, 2019
USA
Japan
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
PM Modi, US President Trump to have bilateral meeting on Tuesday