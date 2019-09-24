Japan-US trade talks end with no details on Trump’s tariff threat

The trade talks between Japan and the United States (US) concluded on Monday. There was no indication yet on how the two sides responded to President Donald Trumps threat to slap tariffs on the $50 billion in cars and parts shipped by Japan to the US annually.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters in New York that a ceremony would be held on Wednesday and would explain more about auto tariffs at that time. He added that he didn’t think the matter would be a cause for concern.

The comments come after reports that the two sides were having difficulty concluding the deal, given the hanging issue of the auto tariffs.