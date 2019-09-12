Joe Biden slides among Democrats as Elizabeth Warren comes second

Bye-bye business, says Ma
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
Joe Biden’s hold on the top of the Democratic polls has grown a little more tenuous in the latest CNN poll.
The former US Vice President was at 24 per cent approval among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents in the poll conducted between September 5-9, down from 32 per cent in the same poll in May.
His presidential rivals, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, are neck and neck behind him, at 18 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively. Warren has sharply improved her margin from the May poll, when she was at 7 per cent.
The poll comes as the three Democrats face-off alongside seven other candidates on Thursday night in Houston for the third Democratic primary debate.
The margin of error in the poll of 908 registered voters who are Democrats or lean Democratic was 4.3 percentage points.
Joe Biden still tops the Democratic primary field in Texas with Elizabeth Warren surging into second place on the eve of the party’s third candidate debate in that state, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.
Biden is supported by 28 per cent of Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic, with Warren following with 18 per cent and both Bernie Sanders and former US Representative Beto O’Rourke falling to 12 per cent.
In an earlier Quinnipiac poll in June, Biden had 30 per cent, O’Rourke was second with 16 per cent, and Sanders had 15 per cent followed by Warren with 11 per cent.
When asked who has the best shot at winning over President Donald Trump in 2020, the former Vice President dominates with 50 per cent, and Warren and Sanders following with 10 per cent each, according to the poll.
Meanwhile, Trump’s job approval rating remains underwater in the state, with 50 per cent of registered voters disapproving compared with 45 per cent who approve.
The poll, which was conducted between September 4-9, surveyed 1,410 self-identified registered voters in Texas and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.
Ten candidates will face-off in the third Democratic debate on Thursday in Houston. It’ll be the first time Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren share a debate stage. Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto ORourke, Sanders and Andrew Yang will also participate.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
It may be time to kill the password — at least at the enterprise level — going by a white paper released by ...
Thinking about leveraging AI in your organization? Perplexed about which use cases and technologies would be ...
Crazy ideas are by definition seemingly impossible. But that’s what innovation is all about
Over the past year, the fund gained 2.3% while the category tumbled 17%
They fall less compared with pure equity funds, but may underperform in a bull market
The stock of Balrampur Chini Mills was on limelight on Wednesday. It jumped 12 per cent accompanied by ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports