Julian Assange's partner urges for his immediate release

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's partner on Friday said that his life is in danger in the London prison, where he is being held during the coronavirus lockdown.

"The life of my partner, Julian Assange, is at severe risk. He is on remand at HMP Belmarsh, and Covid-19 is spreading within its walls," said Assange's partner Stella Moris is a statement as quoted by Reuters.

Moria who has two children with Assange further said, "Julian needs to be released now. For him, for our family, and for the society we all want our children to grow up in."

Assange was arrested on April 11, 2019, from the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Until November, Assange had faced possible extradition to the US and Sweden. He was indicted by the US on 17 offences under the 1917 US Espionage Act.

The Wikileaks chief's extradition case has recently been pushed back to as late as November owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Extradition case

The hearing in the extradition case of Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange, has been pushed back to as late as November 2020 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to media reports.

A new trial date for Assange’s extradition hearing to the US on charges of espionage should be decided by May 4, according to a Bloomberg report.

The hearing had been pushed back after his defense had argued that the pandemic had made the proceedings “impossible” and 'medically dangerous,” the report said.

The hearings were originally to begin on May 18 where a decision was to be made on whether to extradite Assange to Sweden or the US. Sweden holds sexual assault charges against Assange, while the US has charged him with espionage.

If convicted, Assange may face up to 175 years in prison.