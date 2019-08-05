July hottest month globally ever recorded: EU

July 2019 was the hottest month across the globe ever recorded, according to data released on Monday by the European Union’s (EU) satellite-based Earth observation network.

“While July is usually the warmest month of the year for the globe, according to our data it also was the warmest month recorded globally, by a very small margin,” Jean-Noel Thepaut, head of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, said in a statement.

“With continued greenhouse gas emissions and the resulting impact on global temperatures, records will continue to be broken in the future.”

Searing heatwaves saw records tumble across Europe last month, with unusually high temperatures within the Arctic Circle as well.

Temperatures averaged across July rose highest compared with a 1981-2010 benchmark in Alaska, Greenland, Siberia, central Asia, Iran and large swathes of Antarctica, Copernicus reported.

Wild fires unprecedented in scope and intensity burned across parts of Siberia and Alaska, releasing more than 100 million tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere, while Greenland’s ice sheet shed billions of tonnes in melted ice daily.

Africa and Australia were also well above average across most of each continent.

Globally, July 2019 was marginally warmer -- by 0.04 degrees Celsius (0.072 Fahrenheit) -- than the previous record-hot month, July 2016.

July 2019 will be around 1.2 deg C warmer than the pre-industrial era, according to the data.

Record highs tumbled across France, with the mercury peaking at 46 deg C on June 28 in the southern town of Verargues. The previous record, set back in 2003, was 44.1 deg C.

The second wave of heat saw Paris’ all-time high pulverised last month: Meteo France measured 42.6 deg C in the French capital on July 25 -- more than 2 deg C hotter than the previous high, set more than 70 years ago.

Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands all also registered all-time high temperatures

The new record is all the more notable because the 2016 record followed a strong El Nino, which boosts average global temperatures beyond the impact of global warming alone.

El Ninos are naturally occurring weather events triggered by periodic warming -- every three to seven years -- in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

Every month so far in 2019 ranks among the four warmest on record for the month in question, with June being the hottest June measured, the Copernicus team said in a press release.

The Copernicus service is the first of the world’s major satellite-based climate monitoring networks to report average July temperatures.

.