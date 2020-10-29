World

Microsoft detects cyberattacks from Iran-linked actor engaged in intelligence collection

Reuters October 28 | Updated on October 29, 2020 Published on October 29, 2020

Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday that it detected and attempted to stop a series of cyberattacks from Phosphorus, which the company described as an 'Iranian actor', with the attacks aimed to target over 100 high-profile individuals.

“Phosphorus, an Iranian actor, has targeted with this scheme potential attendees of the upcoming Munich Security Conference and the Think 20 (T20) Summit in Saudi Arabia”, Microsoft said in a blog https://bit.ly/2HHrz0Q, adding it believed Phosphorus is engaging in these attacks for intelligence collection purposes.

cyber attacks
Microsoft
