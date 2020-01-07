Mike Pompeo not planning 2020 Senate run: Reports

What will 2020 bring for Indian aviation?
It all depends on how some key developments of 2019 pan out in the new year. Ashwini Phadnis reports
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday that he does not plan to run for a US Senate seat in Kansas in 2020, according to media reports.
Speculation has swirled for months over whether Pompeo, a former Republican congressman from Kansas, would run for the seat in his home state. “He loves doing the job he’s doing right now, and feels that things are too volatile with the various situations around the world, particularly with Iran and Iraq, and he wants to make sure he’s in the best spot to serve his country,” a person close to Pompeo told the Wall Street Journal. “He believes that is Secretary of State.”
Pompeo's decision not to run was also reported by the New York Times. Pompeo and McConnell did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.
McConnell had urged Pompeo to run for the seat to help keep the party's majority after Republican Senator Pat Roberts announced last year he would retire. The Senate seat might also have been a good fit if Pompeo, who is believed to harbour presidential ambitions, chooses to run for the Republican nomination in 2024.
The deadline for filing to run for the Senate seat is in June.
It all depends on how some key developments of 2019 pan out in the new year. Ashwini Phadnis reports
An RBI pilot survey of Indian start-ups has confirmed what everybody knew – that women entrepreneurs are a ...
Unicorn India has a good track record investing in consumer, mobile/internet, enterprise and SaaS, cloud, IT ...
Ankur Capital nurtures ventures in innovation and technology
There are strings attached; do pay attention to what’s covered by wedding insurance policies, and what isn’t
The rupee (INR), on Monday, opened lower against the dollar (USD) and faced downward pressure initially. But ...
Why you should add gold to your portfolioRajalakshmi NirmalGold proves analysts wrong every year by surprise ...
Traders with a short-term perspective can take a bearish call in Zee Entertainment Enterprises, as price has ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...