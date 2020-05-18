New York law firm hackers threaten to release ‘dirty laundry’ emails on Trump ahead of elections: Report

Cybercriminals responsible for hacking the New-York based law firm representing multiple A-list celebrities have threatened to release “dirty laundry” emails on the United States President Donald Trump.

The hackers had released 169 “harmless email” as first part of the data leak on the dark web as a warning, according to reports.

The notorious hacker group REvil responsible for hacking Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks firm last week threatened to release controversial data on President Trump demanding a ransom of $42 million.

The law firm last week released a statement that the FBI had classified the threats to publish stolen data that is related to President Trump as terrorism, according to the report.

Ransom demand

The hacker’s group retaliated by releasing 169 “harmless emails” stating that it was only the first part of the data.

Only a few emails actually regard to the US President. Most had references to the verb ‘trump’ rather than the President himself. Some of the emails included discussions of satirical references to Trump in certain TV shows and ads, according to Variety. The group has threatened to release more data ahead of elections if the ransom isn’t paid.

The FBI has categorized the threat as “terrorism.” The law firm in its statement had said “negotiating with or paying a ransom to terrorists is a violation of federal criminal law," as quoted by Forbes.

The cybercriminals, earlier this month, had alleged that they had gained access to personal data of celebrities represented by the law firm and have stolen 756GB of data from the company. The data includes contracts, nondisclosure agreements, phone numbers and email addresses, and personal contact details according to the Variety.

The firm also represents celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Lady Gaga, Robert DeNiro, Madonna, Nicki Minaj and Bruce Springsteen among others.