New York law firm hackers threaten to release ‘dirty laundry’ emails on Trump ahead of elections: Report

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Cybercriminals responsible for hacking the New-York based law firm representing multiple A-list celebrities have threatened to release “dirty laundry” emails on the United States President Donald Trump.
The hackers had released 169 “harmless email” as first part of the data leak on the dark web as a warning, according to reports.
The notorious hacker group REvil responsible for hacking Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks firm last week threatened to release controversial data on President Trump demanding a ransom of $42 million.
The law firm last week released a statement that the FBI had classified the threats to publish stolen data that is related to President Trump as terrorism, according to the report.
The hacker’s group retaliated by releasing 169 “harmless emails” stating that it was only the first part of the data.
Only a few emails actually regard to the US President. Most had references to the verb ‘trump’ rather than the President himself. Some of the emails included discussions of satirical references to Trump in certain TV shows and ads, according to Variety. The group has threatened to release more data ahead of elections if the ransom isn’t paid.
The FBI has categorized the threat as “terrorism.” The law firm in its statement had said “negotiating with or paying a ransom to terrorists is a violation of federal criminal law," as quoted by Forbes.
The cybercriminals, earlier this month, had alleged that they had gained access to personal data of celebrities represented by the law firm and have stolen 756GB of data from the company. The data includes contracts, nondisclosure agreements, phone numbers and email addresses, and personal contact details according to the Variety.
The firm also represents celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Lady Gaga, Robert DeNiro, Madonna, Nicki Minaj and Bruce Springsteen among others.
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Want to tap into your savings to tide over the Covid-19 crisis? We suggest a pecking order, taking into ...
The Centre’s coronavirus contact-tracing app aims to keep a tab on citizens’ health
If the pandemic comes under control by June, there is a good possibility of equity and commodity markets ...
Investors with a medium-term horizon can buy the stock of Alembic Pharmaceuticals at current levels. The stock ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...