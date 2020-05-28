Not a ‘arbiter of truth’: Twitter CEO responds to Trump

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey hits back at United States President Donald Trump and stressed that the social media platform will “point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally," NDTV reported.

Dorsey urged the President to ‘leave his employees out of this’ as the war of words on social media between Twitter and the President would likely to escalate.

"Fact check: there is someone ultimately accountable for our actions as a company, and that's me. Please leave our employees out of this. We'll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally. And we will admit to and own any mistakes we make," Dorsey tweeted.

"This does not make us an ‘arbiter of truth’. Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves. More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions," said the Twitter CEO.

"Per our Civic Integrity policy, the tweets yesterday may mislead people into thinking they don't need to register to get a ballot (only registered voters receive ballots). We're updating the link on @realDonaldTrump tweet to make this more clear," Dorsey tweeted.

Twitter had tagged two of Trump's tweets in which he claimed that more mail-in voting would lead to what he called a "rigged election" this November. There is no evidence that attempts are being made to rig the election, and under the tweets, Twitter posted a link which read: "Get the facts about mail-in ballots."

For years, Twitter has been accused of ignoring the US President's violation of platform rules with his daily, often hourly, barrages of personal insults and inaccurate information sent to more than 80 million followers, news agency AFP reported.

Twitter's response had vexed Trump, who poured his anger on the microblogging site with a series of tweets claiming that the political right in the US is being censored.

"Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down before we can ever allow this to happen," Trump said.

He said that an increase in mail-in ballots - seen in some states as vital for allowing people to avoid crowds during the Covid-19 pandemic - will undermine the election.

"It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots," wrote Trump, whose re-election campaign has been knocked off track by the coronavirus crisis. His series of inflamed tweets earned a top-10 trending hashtag: #TrumpMeltdown.