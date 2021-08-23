World

Over 260 Afghan Sikhs in Kabul Gurdwara need help in evacuation, says US Sikh body

PTI Washington | Updated on August 23, 2021

People who were stranded in crisis-hit Afghanistan arrive by a special repatriation flight of the IAF at the Hindan Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad, on Sunday. A total of 168 people, including 107 Indians and 23 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, were flown from Kabul to the Hindan airbase in a C-17 heavy-lift military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force.   -  PTI

Only India has evacuated Sikhs after the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

Over 260 Sikhs have taken shelter at Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul and need help in their evacuation, a US Sikh body said Sunday.

"There are more than 260 Afghan citizens left at Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, including women and over 50 children. This includes three newborns with one born yesterday," United Sikhs said in a statement.

So far, only India has helped evacuation of Afghan Sikhs after the country’s takeover by the Taliban.

"We are in communication with governments in the United States, Canada, Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, Tajikistan, Iran and the United Kingdom, among others," the United Sikhs said.

“We are also in communication with international aid agencies and non-governmental organizations trying to support rescue efforts in Afghanistan. In addition, our teams are communicating with companies that can execute rescue efforts on the ground in Afghanistan," it said.

According to the United Sikhs, the 10-kilometre drive to the international airport in Kabul from Gurdwara Karte Parwan through various checkpoints is one of the biggest challenges in the rescue efforts. Few Afghan minority members have unsuccessfully attempted to make this trip last week, it said.

"We are ready to go to the airport, but we fear the cancellation of evacuation flights from the Kabul airport. This is our only chance to take out the women, children, elderly, and infants from the country. Once current authorities capture the whole country it will be the end of our community," said Surbeer Singh from Jalalabad, who has taken refuge at the Gurdwara.

religion and belief
Afghanistan
