PerkinElmer’s workstations can conduct 10,000 COVID-19 tests per day

PerkinElmer, an American global corporation focused in the business areas of diagnostics, life science research, food, environmental and industrial testing announced the launch of a series of explorer workstations for SARS-CoV-2 testing.

These workstations are equipped to conduct 10,000 tests every day, as per the company’s official release.

These modular workstations will aid laboratories to ramp up the testing capacity in order to generate quick results.

PerkinElmer stated that the workstations give better and effective results, omitting the chance of errors.

Masoud Toloue, Ph.D., Vice-President and General Manager, Diagnostics, PerkinElmer, in an official statement: “The global economy is reeling from this pandemic, and laboratories need to be able to rapidly scale their testing capacity up and down.”

He added: “PerkinElmer is developing innovative solutions giving laboratories the flexibility they need to meet the ever-changing Covid-19 testing demand. The best-in-class explorer workstations enable laboratories to efficiently work through the Covid-19 pandemic.”

PerkinElmer has more than 20 years of experience in optimising complete workflows (including reagents, equipment, and consumables) based on testing, throughput, and staffing requirements, as per the company’s official release.

The company noted that its comprehensive SARS-CoV-2 offerings span high throughput RNA extraction, RT-PCR assays, automation, ELISA, and other laboratory solutions. Its ELISA offerings are available through EUROIMMUN, a PerkinElmer company.