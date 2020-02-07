Pete Buttigieg holds thin lead over Bernie Sanders in Iowa

Lacklustre Expo lit up only by EVs, and the coming China wave
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
Pete Buttigieg holds a razor-thin lead over Bernie Sanders in the Iowa caucus with 100 per cent of precincts reporting.
Buttigieg had 26.2 per cent of state delegate equivalents to Sanders 26.1 per cent, according to official results. Elizabeth Warren had 18 per cent, Joe Biden had 15.8 per cent and Amy Klobuchar had 12.3 per cent. Other candidates were far behind.
The Associated Press, whose race calls are considered official, said on Thursday that it would not declare a winner in the Iowa caucus because of the tight margin and the irregularities in the caucus process.
The final count was delayed for three days because of problems with a smartphone app that precincts used to report results and because of phone lines jammed by supporters of President Donald Trump and a large volume of calls due to the apps failure.
Both Buttigieg and Sanders have declared victory in Iowa, based on different yardsticks. Buttigieg leads in state delegate equivalents, which the party will use to determine delegates to the Democratic National Convention.
Iowa awards 41 pledged delegates to the convention, a little more than 1 per cent of the total. But it has held outsized influence because its the first opportunity for voters to have their say in the 2020 election cycle.
Sanders is leading in the popular vote. In the first round of caucusing on Monday night, Sanders led by more than 6,000 votes. In the second round, that lead shrunk to about 2,600 votes.
Delegates can differ from popular votes because of rounding, coin flips, and a process that weights some precincts more than others based on how many Democrats have voted in previous elections.
Buttigieg said he is happy with the result no matter how the final delegates are allocated. “I’ll leave it to the party to get into that, but you know what I’ll say is nothing can take away what happened on Monday,” he told CNN. “It’s an extraordinary moment for the movement that we have built and now were looking ahead to New Hampshire and beyond.”
New Hampshire holds a primary on February 11.
Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez has asked the state party to retabulate the results, citing the problems that caused the three-day delay.
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
TVS uses new emission regulations to tweak its sports bike’s performance and load a few tricks up its sleeve
This year’s lacklustre event clearly shows that India’s biennial jamboree needs to reinvent itself
Vehicle makers and suppliers anxious as supply chain is in danger of disruption
While borrowers may benefit despite the central bank’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged, it may be a ...
Regular plans come with caveats such as strict medical tests, higher co-payment, exclusions
From March 16, cards can be enabled or disabled for different kinds of transactions based on usage pattern ...
The Nifty Low Vol 30 comprises large-cap stocks whose prices have swung the least in the past one year
Women have stepped out of their homes to spearhead anti-CAA protests in various parts of the country
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
The government seems to have reluctantly acknowledged its limitations. At one level, that realisation is ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...