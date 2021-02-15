World

Russia launches cargo ship to International Space Station

AP Moscow | Updated on February 15, 2021 Published on February 15, 2021

It is carrying water, propellant and other supplies and is set to dock at the space outpost Wednesday

An unmanned Russian cargo ship launched successfully Monday with a load of supplies for the International Space Station.

The Progress MS-16 cargo ship blasted off at scheduled 09:45 am (0445GMT) from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan and reached the designated orbit en- route to the station.

It is carrying water, propellant and other supplies and is set to dock at the space outpost Wednesday.

The space outpost is operated by NASA's Kate Rubins, Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi and Russian Space Agency Roscosmos' Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov

