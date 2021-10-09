World

Singapore PM says Covid-19 ‘new normal’ could take up to 6 months

Reuters Singapore | Updated on October 09, 2021

Recently reimposed coronavirus restrictions to buy time to prepare to live with the disease

Singapore may need as much as six months to get to a “new normal” in terms of easing restrictions and people resuming their previous routines in the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday.

“It will take us at least three months, and perhaps as long as six months, to get there,” Lee said in an address to the island nation which has largely kept the virus at bay since last year with masks, contact tracing and a closed border.

Brief surge

The south-east Asian city-state with a population of 5.45 million has been reporting more than 3,000 daily Covid-19 infections over the past few days, though almost all of them are asymptomatic or mild. About 83 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.

“After this surge stabilises, we may still see future surges, especially if new variants emerge. We may have to tap on the brakes again if cases grow too fast, to protect our healthcare system and healthcare workers,” Lee said.

Also see: Singapore eyes quarantine-free travel with US before year-end

Singapore recently reimposed coronavirus restrictions to buy time to prepare to live with the disease. The step has been met with some rare frustration as the government walks a fine line between reopening and preventing hospitals from getting overwhelmed.

Published on October 09, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like