Singapore to give financial aid to people affected by vaccine

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Singapore will grant financial assistance to people who suffer serious side effects related to the Covid-19 vaccine in a bid to boost confidence among those being inoculated.
More than 113,000 people have received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as of Jan. 27, the city-state’s health ministry said in a statement. Over 50 individuals have received the second dose and completed the full vaccination regimen.
Bharat Biotech to pay compensation if Covaxin causes side effects
An individual will receive a one-time pay-out of as much as S$10,000 ($7,517) in case of hospitalisation, needing care in high dependency or intensive care unit, but subsequently recovers from “medically significant serious” side effects.
A person will receive S$225,000 in case of death or permanent severe disability as a result of the Covid-19 vaccination. People who have serious side effects after the jabs can also continue to get support through applicable healthcare plans.
The health ministry has appointed an independent clinical panel comprising experts in relevant fields such as neurology, immunology and infectious diseases, to assess applications for financial assistance.
Government must indemnify vaccine makers against all lawsuits: Adar Poonawalla
The South-East Asian country reported three cases of anaphylaxis — or rapid onset of severe allergic reactions — that were treated by healthcare professionals.
The people, in their 20s and 30s, developed symptoms such as rash, breathlessness, lip swelling, throat tightness and giddiness, according to the health ministry statement. They had a history of allergies, including allergic rhinitis and food allergy to shellfish; but none had anaphylaxis previously.
All the individuals have recovered and were discharged from the hospital after a day’s observation or treatment.
The incidence rate of anaphylaxis locally is currently about 2.7 per 100,000 doses administered, the ministry said.
“Anaphylaxis is a known but rare side effect of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine,” the ministry’s Director of Medical Services Kenneth Mak said. He added that the country has in place precautionary measures such as pre-vaccination screening and post-vaccination observation to ensure the program can be carried out safely.
The city-state recorded 432 “adverse event reports” as of January 27, according to the statement. These symptoms are reactions typically associated with all vaccinations and they generally resolved on their own within a few days, the ministry said.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
₹1370 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1355134213831395 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals at current ...
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
As one of rock history’s most admired albums turns 50 this year, a look at the stories that built Led Zeppelin ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...