SocGen quant says stocks face slump even if vaccine is found

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Stock market bulls hoping that a coronavirus vaccine will extend the S&P 500 index’s 51 per cent recovery from the pandemic lows are set for disappointment, according to Societe Generale SA.
The rally has priced in the most optimistic scenarios for the potential roll out of a vaccine and markets are now vulnerable to setbacks, according to Solomon Tadesse, the head of North American equity quant research. If US stocks follow the trajectory of past bear markets, that implies losses of about 15 per cent by the end of this year, he said.
“We’ve reached the ceiling, even with all those optimistic scenarios,” Tadesse said in an interview. “The downside is much more obvious than the upside.”
Huge stimulus injections have fuelled the climb in the S&P 500 since the sell-off sparked by the coronavirus in March. The gauge fleetingly surpassed an all-time high earlier this week, leaving strategists wondering whether the emergence of a vaccine could vault the index to a fresh record, or usher in others kinds of market upheaval.
Boston-based PanAgora Asset Management Inc, which processes vast quantities of data to evaluate drug trials, sees an 80 per cent probability of a vaccine by mid-2021. Goldman Sachs Group Inc said investors should consider the risk of a successful inoculation unsettling markets. A Bank of America Corp unit said a Covid-19 shot should propel stocks to new heights.
“It’s highly unlikely that approval of a vaccine means everybody goes back to the office tomorrow,” Tadesse said, adding the reality of one being cleared for use is likely to be more complicated than markets expect. “These factors are among the challenges for equities to climb further this year,” he said.
Societe Generale’s analysis of bear markets during the past 150 years suggests significant fragility in the recovery so long as cyclical and value stocks underperform, Tadesse said.
In a July research report on vaccines and the outlook for markets in the wake of the outbreak, Tadesse wrote that studies of the long-term impact of previous pandemics point to prolonged negative economic repercussions that last decades.
Stimulus will likely help aggregate S&P 500 earnings recover from the Covid-19 shock, but some sectors, like airlines, may face permanent disruptions to cash flow, according to Tadesse.
“Easy credit creates and intensifies the zombiefication of firms that should have been gone from the nature of the business cycle,” he said. “When you come out of this crisis, it won’t be a strong rebound.”
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
Big and beautiful, it’s the pen-enabled computer in your pocket. But it’s expensive, and the ergonomics have ...
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
Good planning and proper asset allocation will help
The stock of DLF gained 6.7 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaking above a key resistance at ...
₹1056 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1040102510701085 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed ...
Wide product portfolio and near-monopoly status give it an edge as demand recovers
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...