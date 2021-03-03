Stop anal swab tests for Covid-19 on citizens: Japan to China

Japan has asked China to stop taking anal swab tests for Covid-19 of Japanese citizens as the process disrupts mental well-being, a government spokesperson said, as cited in the Guardian report.

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato said that the government is yet to receive a response from Beijing regarding the testing method. Hence, Tokyo will continue asking the Chinese authorities to alter their method of testing.

“Some Japanese reported to our embassy in China that they received anal swab tests, which caused a great psychological pain,” Kato told a news conference.

“It was not known how many Japanese citizens received such tests for the coronavirus,” he added.

Reacting to Japan’s request, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, as per the Guardian report, that China has adopted this method so as to ensure no potential infection case goes amiss.

The method is “science-based” and “in accordance with the changes in the epidemic situation as well as relevant laws and regulations.”

In January, a city official in Weinan in northern Shaanxi province had justified the process saying that a 52-year-old man, who had been tested negative for the virus in nasal swab test, tested positive in anal swab test.

Zhang Wenhong of Huashan Hospital in Shanghai had said to the media that such swabs could be useful in helping minimize the risk of relapse after recovery.