The rush to list on Wall Street

Busting myths about the risks aircraft face while in the air
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
The US and China may be locked in a prolonged trade war but that’s not stopping Chinese companies from trying to list on Wall Street.
Nine Chinese companies have filed for Initial Public Offerings in the US this month, including three overnight, making October the busiest of the year so far in terms of filings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Canaan Inc., the world’s second-largest maker of Bitcoin mining machines, podcast and radio streaming app creator Guangzhou Lizhi Network Technology Co., and the operator of the Chinese co-living platform Danke Apartment, Phoenix Tree Holdings Ltd., all filed overnight. Meanwhile Fangdd Network Group and apartment rental business Q&K International Group are both taking investor orders this week.
In addition, the performance of Chinese IPOs in the US has been dismal. All but four of the 25 companies that have completed US listings this year are underwater. The average return is a 24 per cent slump from their offer prices and the companies have raised 63 per cent less than in the same period last year, the data show. Three companies that made their debuts last Friday, including NetEase Inc.’s education arm Youdao Inc., are now down by an average 24 per cent.
Still, two of the three largest deals this year have performed well. Luckin Coffee Inc. and GSX Techedu Inc., which raised $853 million between them, have respectively risen 20 and 44 per cent respectively from their offer prices.
Applications from Chinese companies to list in Hong Kong have also picked up this month to the most since June, with 13 filing for IPOs in what may signal an acceleration of deal activity after a summer drought.
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
Details of iPhone 12 - the rumoured successor of iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max - are emerging
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
18-year-data do not reveal any trend in pre- or post-Samvat session
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
The fund has delivered 8% annual returns over five- and 10-year periods
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism