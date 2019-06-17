World

Triple suicide attack kills at least 30 in Nigeria

Reuters Maiduguri | Updated on June 17, 2019 Published on June 17, 2019

At least 30 people have been killed in a triple suicide attack in northeast Nigeria, state emergency services officials said.

Three suicide bombers detonated explosives at Konduga village, 25 km from Maiduguri, the state capital of Borno state, on Sunday night, village head Bulama Kalli said.

 

Nigeria
terrorism (crime)
