Trump official says vaccine expected starting in January

Let eye-health not remain a ‘Cinderella’ subject, post Covid-19
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
A Trump administration official leading the response to the coronavirus pandemic says the US can expect delivery of a vaccine starting in January 2021, despite statements from the president that inoculations could begin this month.
And a growing, bipartisan chorus of lawmakers, experts and public health officials says the country is ill-prepared for a projected winter surge of COVID-19.
Dr Robert Kadlec said in an email on Friday that the administration “is accelerating production of safe and effective vaccines... to ensure delivery starting January 2021.”
Kadlec is the Department of Health and Human Services’ assistant secretary of preparedness and response. HHS says a vaccine could be approved before the end of the year but will take time to distribute.
President Donald Trump has said at rallies, debates and press conferences that a vaccine could arrive within weeks.
“We think we can start sometime in October,” Trump said at a White House press briefing last month.
Kadlec wasn’t the first health official to counter the president’s optimistic timeline. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Thursday that there could be 100 million vaccine doses available by the end of the year “pending FDA authorizations“.
And Dr. Moncef Slaoui, who is leading the government’s vaccine effort, told Marketwatch on Friday that researchers could know “by late October, or November, or in December” whether one of the vaccines in development is effective, but that it would then take weeks to get emergency authorization to administer it.
When asked about the disparity, the White House was not specific on a date but said Trump’s priority is to distribute a vaccine “as soon as possible”. Kadlec said, without elaborating, that it wasn’t correct to conclude that this meant the country couldn’t see a vaccine sooner than January.
Kadlec was responding to a series of questions from The Associated Press and FRONTLINE about the administration’s response to the pandemic and, in particular, about shortages of critical medical supplies.
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
New avatar of the twins is BS6-compliant, gets new features and lower prices
Private Family Trust can cater to the dynamic needs of family members
The Income Tax Department wants to track foreign currency remittances made by individuals by imposing TCS.
Margins adjusted for one-offs expand sequentially, but sustainability is key
The new option gives proceeds of all FDs as a lump sum when their terms end
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...