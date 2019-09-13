Trump takes on key opponents Warren and Biden

The 2019 Frankfurt Auto Show’s heaviest-hitting debuts
The electric future is on full, ambitious display — at least, from a few brands
US President Donald Trump did his best to join Democrats on the debate stage on Thursday night, assailing several of his would-be 2020 opponents during a speech to Republican lawmakers in Baltimore.
He once again derided Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren as ‘Pocahontas’ and former Vice President Joe Biden as ‘Sleepy Joe’. “I hit Pocahontas way too early,” Trump said. “She’s emerged from the ashes.”
He has, over the course of Warren’s political career, used the name to mock her claim of American Indian heritage. Warren and some American Indians consider his usage a slur. In February, she apologized to the Cherokee Nation for taking a DNA test to show that she has Native American ancestry.
Trump attacked Democrats proposals on health care, the environment and energy. He said that with windmills generating electricity, viewers would not be able to watch Democrats debate if the wind was not blowing.
Trump’s speech began late, starting just as 10 Democrats began a televised debate in Houston.
There, Senator Kamala Harris began by speaking directly to Trump, saying he has governed with hate, intimidation and fear, and the American people are so much better than this.
Thursday was the President’s first time in Baltimore after he attacked the city as a rat and rodent infested mess over the summer. Local groups protested Trump’s visit amid lingering anger over the president’s comments. Trump began criticizing the city amid a dispute over immigration with Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings, whose Maryland district includes part of Baltimore.
Over a series of days, Trump suggested without evidence that political leaders in Baltimore were corrupt and had stolen billions in federal dollars, described the city as disgusting, and claimed no human being would want to live there.
Critics said the President’s language was racist, a charge the president subsequently lobbed at Democratic opponents. Cummings, who is chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, last month called for those in the highest level of government to stop using racist language that divides Americans and said Trump should visit his city.
Republicans selected Baltimore as the site for their annual retreat before the presidents comments denigrating the city.
