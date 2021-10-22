US lawmakers say India’s success will help world defeat Covid as it achieves 1 billion jabs milestone

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Top US lawmakers have congratulated India after the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone, saying India’s success will help the world defeat the pandemic.
Congressman Gregory Meeks, Chairman of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday said, “Congratulations to India on reaching this important milestone in the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic”. “As a global leader in pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturing, India’s success will help the world defeat this pandemic,” he said.
Also read: The daily dose: October 22, 2021
“Great to see that India has reached 1 billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccination. What an achievement!” Senator Steve Daines from Montana said. Congresswoman Robin Kelly said India has now administered more than one billion doses of the lifesaving Covid-19 vaccine. “This is a promising milestone. Vaccination rates across the world are an important factor in our global recovery from this pandemic,” she said.
The New York Times said the billion-dose milestone represented a turnaround in a vaccination drive that got off to a slow start, as India’s governing party prioritised elections and took up a lax attitude in tackling the virus, continuing to hold crowded political rallies and allowing religious festivals to take place even as cases surged.
Wishes also poured in for India from the World Health Organisation and the leadership of Israel, Bhutan and Sri Lanka along with other countries, after it scripted history on Thursday with the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing the 100 crore milestone.
Vaccine Maitri is a humanitarian initiative undertaken by the Indian government to provide Covid-19 vaccines to countries around the world. The government started providing vaccines from January 20. India has so far delivered around 66.3 million doses of vaccines to 95 countries, including Canada, the UK, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Brazil, Nepal, South Africa, Ukraine and Bahrain.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...